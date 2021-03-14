OUR Camera Club has more than 4,000 members sharing photos from across Gwent every day. All are welcome to join – from the amateur to the pro – and share photos of a whole range of subjects. Today’s theme was ‘fun’ and our members didn’t let us down! These photos put a smile on all of our faces - we hope they make you smile too! Fancy joining South Wales Argus Camera Club? Visit facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup

South Wales Argus: ROUNDABOUT: We’re getting dizzy just looking at this photo by David Williams

We’re getting dizzy just looking at this photo by David Williams

South Wales Argus: CATNIP: Sian McDermott this photo she took

Sian McDermott this photo she took 

South Wales Argus: SMILE: A wonderful photo by Fatma Richards

A wonderful photo by Fatma Richards

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus: BUBBLES: Rebecca Lee Morgan took this magical picture at Tredegar House

Rebecca Lee Morgan took this magical picture at Tredegar House

South Wales Argus: PATIENCE: A brilliant photo by Kirsty Cooke-Jones of bug hunting

A brilliant photo by Kirsty Cooke-Jones of bug hunting 

South Wales Argus: BOUNCE: Ian Agland took this tigerrific photo in St Julians

Ian Agland took this tigerrific photo in St Julians 

South Wales Argus: VRRM: Jason Gray shared this photo of his car mad 10-month old

Jason Gray shared this photo of his car mad 10-month old 

South Wales Argus: SPLASH: A little rain didn't stop the fun in Caldicot

A little rain didn't stop the fun in Caldicot 

South Wales Argus: ANIMALS: Steffi Scwede has fun watching the daily race to the food bowl

Steffi Scwede has fun watching the daily race to the food bowl

South Wales Argus: SNOW: A lovely snap by Tracey Jean Russell

A lovely snap by Tracey Jean Russell