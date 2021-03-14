OUR Camera Club has more than 4,000 members sharing photos from across Gwent every day. All are welcome to join – from the amateur to the pro – and share photos of a whole range of subjects. Today’s theme was ‘fun’ and our members didn’t let us down! These photos put a smile on all of our faces - we hope they make you smile too! Fancy joining South Wales Argus Camera Club? Visit facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup
We’re getting dizzy just looking at this photo by David Williams
Sian McDermott this photo she took
A wonderful photo by Fatma Richards
Rebecca Lee Morgan took this magical picture at Tredegar House
A brilliant photo by Kirsty Cooke-Jones of bug hunting
Ian Agland took this tigerrific photo in St Julians
Jason Gray shared this photo of his car mad 10-month old
A little rain didn't stop the fun in Caldicot
Steffi Scwede has fun watching the daily race to the food bowl
A lovely snap by Tracey Jean Russell