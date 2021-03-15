A DRUG dealer attacked a police officer who was handcuffing him after answering a 999 call at a supermarket.

Kian Williams, 20, attacked PC Kyle Rodway when he refused to be searched outside the Tesco store in Pontypool.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Nik Strobl, prosecuting, said the policeman was the first at the scene following reports of youths fighting and drug dealing there.

There was no sign of any public disorder but the officer was injured during a tussle between the two after he stopped the defendant.

MORE NEWS

When Williams was arrested after back-up arrived, he was found to be carrying 34g of cannabis in 14 small bags.

The defendant, of Twissell’s Road, Tranch, Pontypool, pleaded guilty to possession of the class B drug with intent to supply and causing actual bodily harm (ABH).

He also admitted the criminal damage of PC Rodway’s glasses.

The victim was taken to hospital and suffered nerve damage to his hand.

The incident took place on January 31, 2020.

A trial of issue was held after Williams admitted ABH on the basis he did not bite or punch the police officer as was alleged by the prosecution.

The judge, Recorder IWL Jones, ruled in the defendant’s favour.

Williams claimed the officer had tried to put him in a choke hold.

The defendant told Cardiff Crown Court he had fought the officer after he became “anxious and scared”.

Nigel Fryer, mitigating, said: “The defendant is not equipped for custody and it would have a profound effect on him.

“He comes from a stable, loving family.”

Mr Fryer added his client had suffered from mental health problems and was employed on a building site in Newport earning £500 a week.

Recorder Jones told Williams: “This was disgraceful behaviour on a man who was protecting the public and he’s entitled to do it without being injured.”

He added: “Controlled drugs are a serious problem in our society.”

Williams was sent to a young offender institution for 12 months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work in the community.

The defendant was also made the subject of an electronically monitored curfew for four months between 8pm and 6am.

Williams will have to pay £500 in compensation to PC Rodway and a £149 victim surcharge.