A DRUG dealer who made £25,000 selling high purity cocaine has just £1,155 left over in available assets to be confiscated.

Curtis Dower was handed a suspended jail sentence last year after a court heard he mixed coke with a drug used to treat parasitic worm infections.

The defendant was back at Cardiff Crown Court to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told Dower he would have to hand over the cash or face two months in prison in default.

During his sentencing hearing in November 2020, prosecutor Harry Baker said the defendant was caught after police searched his Mercedes CLA car outside his mother’s home.

The 26-year-old had adulterated the 70 per cent purity class A drugs with levamisole, medication which is taken to treat hookworm infections.

Officers later found 75 per cent purity cocaine at Dower’s then-partner’s home, which had a potential street value of £600, and more than £1,000 in cash.

They also came across weighing scales, snap bags and a bowl and spoon with traces of white powder.

Dower, of Llanbradach, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply on December 22, 2019.

Cardiff Crown Court heard he had no convictions recorded against him.

Christopher Rees, representing Dower, said his client had “turned his life around” since the offence and pointed out it had been committed nearly a year ago.

His barrister added: “The defendant had developed a debt and has now entered into an IVA (individual voluntary arrangement).

“He is a man of previous good character. He has learnt his lesson and is very remorseful.”

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told Dower: “To say you acted foolishly would be putting it politely.”

She said she was prepared to suspend his sentence because of the attempts he had made to turn his life around during the delay in the case coming to court.

The court heard the defendant had worked with the Gwent Drug & Alcohol Service and had been assessed as presenting a low risk of reoffending.

Dower was jailed for two years, suspended for two years, and ordered to carry out 280 hours of unpaid work.

He must also complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and observe an electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 6am for six months.