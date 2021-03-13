THERE are 210 newly reported cases of coronavirus and six coronavirus related deaths according to Public Health Wales.
One of the six newly reported coronavirus related deaths occurred in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board which covers Gwent – the death toll for this health board throughout the coronavirus pandemic is 945 according to Public Health Wales’ statistics.
Two of these deaths occurred in the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (which covers Anglesey, Conwy, Debighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd and Wrexham), two occurred in Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, one in Swansea Bay University Health Board.
Public Health Wales’ total death toll for all Welsh health board's throughout the coronavirus pandemic is now a 5,542 which includes 11 residents outside Wales.
39 of the newly reported cases of coronavirus, according to Public Health Wales are in Gwent.
There are 17 new cases in Caerphilly, nine in Newport, six in Blaenau Gwent, five in Monmouthshire, and two in Torfaen.
Public Health Wales’ statistics for newly reported cases outside Gwent are as follows:
Anglesey: Nine
Conwy: Eight
Denbighshire: Four
Flintshire: 14
Gwynedd: 10
Wrexham: Five
Cardiff: 29
Vale of Glamorgan: 14
Bridgend: Six
Merthyr Tydfil: 15
Rhondda Cynon Taf: Nine
Carmarthenshire: Nine
Ceredigion: Zero
Pembrokeshire: One
Powys: Seven
Neath Port Talbot: Six
Swansea: 20
Unknown location: Two
Resident outside Wales: Three