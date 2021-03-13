ALLT-YR-YN neighbourhood officers assisted Gwent Police in recovering a vehicle earlier today.
The neighbour officers for Allt-yr-rn, in Newport, assisted Gwent Police Operations & Support with recovery of a vehicle – a white van – earlier today.
The driver did not have a driving licence or insurance for the vehicle which was recovered.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “A male was taken to custody where he will be dealt with accordingly.”
MORE NEWS:
- One year on since coronavirus hit Gwent: Looking back on the lead-up to lockdown
- Police officer remanded in custody over death of Sarah Everard
- Behind the lens: 'Photography freezes a memory we can look back on and enjoy'
In the UK, driving without a licence can result in:
- Between three and six penalty points (for when the person does have a licence).
- A maximum fine of £1,000.
- A possible ban, enforceable when the person does pass their test
Plus, people in the UK who drive a vehicle that they are not insured to drive risk a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points.
If it goes to court the person driving without insurance could get an unlimited fine and may be disqualified from driving.
The police also have the power to seize, and – in some cases – destroy the vehicle that’s being driven uninsured.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment