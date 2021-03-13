POLICE are appealing for information about this man after a shoplifting incident at a supermarket.
Officers are investigating a recent theft at Tesco in Risca.
On Twitter, Gwent Police wrote: “Does anybody recognise this person?
“This individual will be able to assist us with a recent Theft which occurred at Tesco, #RISCA.
“Any information then please contact 101 and quote the reference number 2100074390.”
