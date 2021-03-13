POLICE are appealing for your help to find a teenage boy from Gwent who has gone missing.
Reuben Schultz, 16, from Newport was reported missing yesterday.
He is described as white, 5ft 1in tall, with dark brown hair, brown eyes and is of a stocky build.
Reuben has links to the Bristol area.
If you have any information, call 101, quoting 2100087311 or direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.
