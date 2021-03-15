Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Johnny Phillip Gough was born on February 17, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 7oz. Mum and dad are Britney Canter and Liam Gough, of Caerleon, and his big brother is Noah Gough, two.

Theo Watts arrived ten days late on February 2, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 10lb 9oz. His parents are Sophie and Taylor Watts, of Newport, and his big sister is Evie, three.

Hello to Hudson Leo Williams, who was born on January 13, 2021, at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 6oz. He is the first child of Lee Williams and Shauna Howells, of Pontypool.

Lochlan Ralph Rhodes was born in a birthing pool in the dining room of his parents home in Wattsville on September 12, 2020, weighing 8lb 11oz. He is the first child of Stephanie Holdaway and Ralph Rhodes.

Dakota-Harrison Hancock arrived on March 21, 2020, two days before lockdown, at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 6lb 12oz. He is the first child of Levi Coles and Jack Hancock, of Abergavenny.

Kiannah Kirsty Jean Alpin was born on November 22, 2020, at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 1oz. She is the first child of Cheyenne Samuels and J.J Alpin, of Newport.

Milo Patrick Smith was born on January 29, 2021, at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 3oz. He is the first child of Georgia O’Connell and Adam Smith, of Crumlin.

KJ Hanbury was born weighing 7lb 11oz on December 11, 2020, at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran. His is the first child of Chloe Hanbury, of Newport. KJ is short from Kylen-Jay.

Adira Scandrett was born on December 6, 2020, at The Grange Hospital, Cwmbran. She weighed 9lbs 3oz and is the first child to Iain Scandrett and Beth Sullivan of Pontnewynydd, Pontypool.