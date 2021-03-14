THERE have been 10 coronavirus related deaths and 217 newly reported cases according to Public Health Wales.

Two out of these 10 newly reported deaths occurred in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (UHB) which covers Gwent.

One death occurred in the Betsi Cadwaladr UHB, three in Cardiff and Vale UHB, one in Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB, one in Hywel Dda UHB, two in Powys THB.

According to Public Health Wales statistics the death toll – throughout the entire coronavirus pandemic – now stands at 5,452 with 947 of these in Gwent.

Of the 217 newly reported cases 42 are in Gwent according to Public Health Wales.

There are reportedly 15 new cases in Caerphilly, 14 in Newport, seven in Blaenau Gwent, and six in Torfaen. No new cases have been reported to Public Health Wales for Monmouthshire.

Public Health Wales’ statistics for newly reported cases outside Gwent are as follows:

Anglesey: 19

Conwy: 15

Denbighshire: Seven

Flintshire: 15

Gwynedd: 13

Wrexham: Three

Cardiff: 15

Vale of Glamorgan: 14

Bridgend: Two

Merthyr Tydfil: 15

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 10

Carmarthenshire: 11

Ceredigion: Zero

Pembrokeshire: Two

Powys: Seven

Neath Port Talbot: Seven

Swansea: 14

Unknown location: Two

Resident outside Wales: Four