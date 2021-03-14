THERE have been 10 coronavirus related deaths and 217 newly reported cases according to Public Health Wales.
Two out of these 10 newly reported deaths occurred in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (UHB) which covers Gwent.
One death occurred in the Betsi Cadwaladr UHB, three in Cardiff and Vale UHB, one in Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB, one in Hywel Dda UHB, two in Powys THB.
According to Public Health Wales statistics the death toll – throughout the entire coronavirus pandemic – now stands at 5,452 with 947 of these in Gwent.
Of the 217 newly reported cases 42 are in Gwent according to Public Health Wales.
There are reportedly 15 new cases in Caerphilly, 14 in Newport, seven in Blaenau Gwent, and six in Torfaen. No new cases have been reported to Public Health Wales for Monmouthshire.
MORE NEWS:
- Watch: Newport vigil following the death of Sarah Everard
- Veteran who killed man in car accident on PTSD, and why he wants to help others
- Watch: Newport's Dolman Theatre in desperate need of repairs after 'huge leak'
Public Health Wales’ statistics for newly reported cases outside Gwent are as follows:
Anglesey: 19
Conwy: 15
Denbighshire: Seven
Flintshire: 15
Gwynedd: 13
Wrexham: Three
Cardiff: 15
Vale of Glamorgan: 14
Bridgend: Two
Merthyr Tydfil: 15
Rhondda Cynon Taf: 10
Carmarthenshire: 11
Ceredigion: Zero
Pembrokeshire: Two
Powys: Seven
Neath Port Talbot: Seven
Swansea: 14
Unknown location: Two
Resident outside Wales: Four
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment