POLICE posted a cheeky message on social media after a driver abandoned their car with drugs inside the vehicle.

Officers have asked the motorist to come and get their keys and wallet – but not before they speak to them about the dope they left behind.

On Twitter, Caerphilly police wrote today: “We are appealing to the owner of an abandoned vehicle in Crumlin tonight as we have your keys and wallet.

South Wales Argus:

“Contact 101 and reference 2100088558 if you wish to retrieve your items.

MORE NEWS: Do you know this man? Police appeal after theft at Gwent supermarket

“We may also need to speak to you about the drugs.”