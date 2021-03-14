POLICE posted a cheeky message on social media after a driver abandoned their car with drugs inside the vehicle.
Officers have asked the motorist to come and get their keys and wallet – but not before they speak to them about the dope they left behind.
On Twitter, Caerphilly police wrote today: “We are appealing to the owner of an abandoned vehicle in Crumlin tonight as we have your keys and wallet.
“Contact 101 and reference 2100088558 if you wish to retrieve your items.
MORE NEWS: Do you know this man? Police appeal after theft at Gwent supermarket
“We may also need to speak to you about the drugs.”