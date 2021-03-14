NEWPORT County AFC manager Michael Flynn has reported messages that joked about his daughter being kidnapped to club bosses.

The Exiles climbed to fourth in League Two with an excellent 3-1 win against promotion rivals Morecambe on Saturday night.

However, the shine was taken off the success for their boss after the reaction to his team selection.

Flynn was notified of a message that was especially crude given the events of the week in London.

“What they say outside of here is a joke,” said Flynn after the game. “My daughter sent me a message before the game of somebody abusing Ryan Taylor.

“They said that he must have my daughter kidnapped and that's disgusting. My daughter is 20 and can understand this. For people to bring that in is disgusting.

“They are supposed to be supporters of the club and I will be notifying the club because I don't want my daughter brought into anything.”

“There are people that just want to be negative all the time and I am not wasting time on them,” continued Flynn.

“They will be the first ones who come and tap me on the back when it goes well. I have got no time for people like that.”

The critics were left with egg on their faces after a fine performance by Taylor, whose run led to Sam Lavelle being red-carded and provided a physical presence up front.

“Ryan’s hold-up play was excellent. He was superb and allowed Padraig Amond to make runs on the shoulder then linked up well with Nicky Maynard. Ryan was a handful,” said Flynn.

A club statement read: "Newport County AFC strongly condemns the comments made by a supporter towards manager Michael Flynn prior to our Sky Bet League Two match against Morecambe on Saturday.

"As a family and community club, we will not tolerate social media comments that are threatening, abusive, discriminatory, insulting or that contain obscene language, irrespective of whether such comments are aimed at other supporters, the club, its staff, or volunteers.

"Newport County AFC would like to remind its supporters that we take matters like this very seriously.

"Those found guilty of online abuse will be subject to temporary or permanent bans from the club's social media pages, user accounts being reported to the relevant authorities, and potential temporary and permanent Rodney Parade stadium bans.

"The club is currently investigating this matter and will take swift and appropriate action."