IT'S Mother's Day, and you have been sending in your messages to your mums.

On a day where some might not have been able to say it in person, you've been sharing your pictures and messages to tell your mums how much you love them.

Lyndsay Thompson, Newport: To Jean Jones, Happy Mother's Day to our amazing mum and Nannie. You are the rock in our family and we all absolutely love you to bits! Lot's of love, Lyndsay, Sean, Jack, Charlie and Ruby XxX

Kiera-Paige Brett, Newport: Happy Mother’s Day mum, you are the strongest person I know, thank you for everything you have done for me over the years to help me become who I am today. I love you to the moon and back. Have a lovely day, lots of love from Kiera x

Candice Hazell, Newport: Happy Mother’s Day Mumma. You are such a beautiful, happy, kind-hearted person. Nothing is too much trouble for you. You're my best friend. I know you're missing our little shopping trips and days out but hopefully it won’t be long and we can get back to doing what we do best - shopping. Loves you the world and more xx

Tyler Hill, Newport: Happy Mother’s Day to our mummy. We hope you have the best day. We love you loads even though we drive you crazy sometimes. You are the best. Loadsa love Rowan-Michael Rae-Aleesha & Ember-Rose xxxx

Katie Lynch, Newport: Mam this day would be pretty much useless without us kids so say thanks haha

Lyndsey Jenkins, Pontypool: Happy Mother's Day Mum/Nan. Have a magical day. Thankyou for everything you do for us. You're amazing. We love you millions. Lyndsey, Bill, Owen, Gethin XXXX

Samantha Jefferies, Newport: Happy Mother's Day Nan. Hope you have a lovely day. Miss u zillionz. Love u infinity plus. Love Sami xx

Rachael Lewis, Newport: Happy Mother's Day to our very special Mum and Granny. Thank you for everything you do for us. All our love Rachael, Carl, Lee, Ethan, Cody, Bel & Jackson xxxxxxx

Carl Elshaw, Newport: Happy Mother's Day to our very special Mum and Nanny. Thank you for everything you do for us. All our love Carl, Craig, Rachael, Emma, Ethan, Cody, Evan, Josh, Bel, Tia, Dyllan, Jackson & Molly xxxxxxxxxxxxx

Sharon Holt, Sebastopol: I would like to wish my special Mum a happy Mother’s Day. She’s always so caring, thoughtful and kind and always puts others before herself. She is so special to us all. She’s an angel in disguise.

Kirsty Chorley, Newport: Happy Mother's Day to my beautiful mother/nanny Wendy Chorley. We appreciate everything you do for us. Love you lots Kirsty & Evan x x x

Michael Swift, Newport: To the world's best Mum. This day is all about you and you deserve to have a great day for what you have done for us. From Lily-Mai Swift & Darci-Ella Clarke Xxxx

Jo McCafferty, Newport: Happy Mother’s Day to Val Williams, a wonderful Mum and Nan who always puts others first and gives us unwavering love and support. Miss you so much mum. Wish we could give you a massive hug on Mother’s Day. Love your daughters and our families xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Nadia Hopkins, Cwmbran: Happy Mother's Day to the best Mum, Mum-in-law and Nan in the world. You are such a strong lady and we are so lucky and proud to have you in our lives. You mean the world to us. Love from Nadia, Ritchie, Leesha and Bena xxxx

Erica Morgan, Newport: Happy Mother's Day to my amazing Mum, always putting others before herself even when she's going through tough times. Love you more than chocolate Mum. Erica, Sophie, Tom & Hendricks the cat xx

Emma Mills Butcher, Cwmbran: Lots of love to our Mum, Eileen Mills Long. Have a healthy and happy Mother's Day! Love Emma, Ross and William.

Zoe Brace, Newport: Just want to show you our appreciation for being the best role model to me and Nathan but also for being an awesome Nan. You have always given us everything we wanted, which we are always thankful for. I hope we make you as proud as we are of you. Happy Mother's Day Mum love Nathan & Zoe x

Malcolm and Lisa Ross, Newport: Happy Mother's Day to our beautiful Mams. Hope you have a lovely day. Love you loads Malc 'n' Lisa xx

Beth Poole, Newport: Happy Mother’s Day to the best Mum anyone could ask for. Hope you have a lovely day! Thank you for everything! Love you lots

Tina Scarpato, Newport: To Susan Scarpato - Happy Mother’s Day to our special Mum, Liverpool’s number one fan. We love you so much. Thank you for everything, you are one in a million. Lots of Love your seven daughters x xx

Stacey Meachen, Cwmbran: You are the rock of our family. Thank you for everything you do for all of us. We are so lucky to have you in our life. You are the best nan/great-nan that we could ask for. Love you!

Teresa Godfrey, Newport: Happy Mother's Day Mam. Hope you have a fab day. Just want to say thank you for all you do for me and the family. xxx

Theo Scarpato, Newport: Happy Mother’s Day Normal Nana, we are so grateful to have such a kind, caring, special Nana. You mean the world to us. Lots of Hug & Kisses your 12 Grandchildren x

Carwyn Watkins, Pontypool: She's one in a million who always loves us all, she makes sure we have what we need and loads of love too. There's no Mam like our Mum love Ffion, Carwyn. Daniel, Dylan & Harrison

Ellie Eversfield, Abertillery: Happy Mother’s Day Mam! Thank you so much for being the best Mam! I appreciate everything you do for me! Love you always

Emma Eversfield, Blaenau Gwent: Happy Mother’s Day to the most amazing Mummy. Lots of love hugs and kisses Lacey-Mai & Kane-lee xxxx

Emma Eversfield, Newport: Happy Mother’s Day to our amazing Mummy. Lots of love hugs and kisses Scott & Joey xxxxx

Karen Edwards, Newport: Happy Mother's Day Mummy. We hope you have a lovely day. We love you lots. From Evie and Ruby xxx

Martine Knight, Newport: First Mother’s Day without you Mam. I miss you everyday. Love you forever Mam xxxxxxx

Calley Howell, Newport: Happy Mother’s Day to our lovely Mum. You deserve the world and more. Hopefully next year we’ll be able to spoil you a bit more. We love you lots. All your girls! Xx

Stacey, Cwmbran: Would like to wish the best Mum anyone could have a special mother day! Your an awesome Nanny to the kids and the best mum to us all. Thank you so much for being there when we all need you!! Love you

Abbie Moore, Newport: Thank you for everything you do for all of us. You make us all so proud and our biggest angel is down here with you! Happy Mother’s Day mum! We love you all the stars! Lots of love Lloyd, Fraser, Abbie and Bayley xxxxxxxx

Sophie Prince, Crosskeys: Happy Mother’s Day to my three amazing Nans. To my Nanny Mags, Nanna Den & Nanny Cath I miss you so so much. I can’t wait until life is normal again so I can spend lots of time with you, make loads of memories and give you the biggest cuddle. It’s been a year since I got to spend time with you properly but I know we will make up for it when we can. Love you loads and loads, your grandson Teddy xxxxx

Elizabeth Haynes, Torfaen: Mum, you are truly one in a million. Always there for us, always supporting us. Your upbeat positive love of life and real kindness shines through everywhere you are. Beautiful inside and out, we're proud to call you our Mum. Thank you for being an incredibly special mum. Love Lizzy, Sarah & Cath xx

Tina Marenghi, Newport: To the World's Best Mum, Rita Pocock. I love you more than words can say. You are an amazing beautiful lady. Thankyou for just being there. All our love, Tina & Marcel x x x x

Chloe Ross, Newport: To our lovely Mum. Happy Mother's Day. Hope you have a fab day. Lots of love Chloe, Josh and Mitchell xxx

Michael Jordan, Newport: Gladys have a special day over the pond from your loved ones in Wales

Vikki Wright, Newport: Thank you for being there for us throughout this pandemic. From doorstop deliveries and constant FaceTime chats at the beginning, to joining our huddle to help with childcare. You are amazing and the rock of our family. You are the best Mum and Nannie. We love you so much xx

Karl Lynch, Newport: Happy Mother's Day Mummy, (Danielle Stapleton). We love you very much and are so grateful for everything you do for us. When we are older we will make you a cuppa and let you relax on this special day for mums. All our Love, Deion Jayden Lynch and Jayde Deiane Lynch xxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Jayden Mayo, Caldicot: Happy Mother's Day to my amazing and beautiful Mum. Thankyou for all you have done for me and I am super proud of you. Best friends for ever. I love you!!!

Wendy Bailey, Chepstow: Ang Morgan, you are the best Mum /Nan in the world. Thank you for being there for all of us. Love you to the moon and back. Love from Julie, Wendy, Ceri, Stacey, Scott, Chelsea, Chloe, Morgan and Mitch xxxxxxxxx

Aniyah Smith, Newport: Happy Mother’s Day Mummy! Thank you for everything you do for me. Love you, Miss paps (Aniyah) xxx