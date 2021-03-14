GWENT Police are appealing for information after a 27-year-old from Cwmbran has been reported missing.
Simon Hayward was reported missing, having last been seen at his home at around 11.20am on Sunday.
"He's described as 5ft8in tall, of a medium build, with short brown hair," said a police spokesperson.
"When he was last seen he was wearing a navy hooded jumper with white and grey stripes and blue jeans.
"If you have any information please call us on 101, quoting 2100088985."
You can also message Gwent Police directly on Facebook or Twitter.