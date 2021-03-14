A MAIN road between Newport and Cwmbran has been closed heading northbound following a crash.
Malpas Road has been closed after the junction with Russell Drive.
Drivers have been advised to find an alternative route.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Malpas Road from Russell Drive is closed to northbound traffic due to an RTC please find an alternative route."