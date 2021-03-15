A CAERPHILLY domestic abuse survivor is using her own experiences to help others in similar situations - by setting up her own female painting and decorating business.

Years of abuse at the hands of an ex-partner led to 37-year-old Carrie Seymour feeling uncomfortable having men working at her home. She found the experience of having home renovations done very difficult with male workmen in the house.

A mother-of-five, she has now gone back to education to retrain in painting and decorating, studying for the qualification at Coleg y Cymoedd’s Ystrad Mynach campus.

Ms Seymour said: “I had always enjoyed doing painting and decorating projects such as renovating my children’s bedrooms or helping friends put up new wallpaper. Seeing the finished work would make me feel really proud and I knew that it was something I wanted to pursue further career wise.

“However, after my experience with domestic violence, my confidence was badly affected. I had a lot of self-doubt and felt too afraid to go after my personal goals and ambitions.

“Even though I’ve come a long way since leaving my former partner a few years ago, I still feel uncomfortable having men do work around the home.

"This made me realise how there are other women out there who will have been or are in the same situation that I was. I want to use my skills as a female painter and decorator to help make these individuals feel more at ease.”

MORE NEWS:

This is spurring Ms Seymour on to complete her qualification and start her business in the near future. She is due to complete her Foundation Painting & Decorating Level One course this summer and start her Level Two qualification later this year.

In December 2017, Ms Seymour sought help from Llamau, the charity dedicated to helping young people and vulnerable women facing homelessness, following a long period of violent encounters with her ex-partner.

Llamau helped her to rebuild her life and raise her children as a single mum by helping with a place to stay and providing people to talk to.

Ms Seymour’s tutor, construction lecturer David Williams said: “For Carrie to turn such a negative situation into a positive one for herself and others is amazing and as her tutor, I am really proud.

“The college and I are committed to doing everything we can to support Carrie with her ambitions and ensure she succeeds in her future venture as a painter and decorator. Her determination to help other women going through domestic violence is truly inspiring, and we are looking forward to seeing Carrie’s success.”