Today we meet Stefanie Morgans, 46, of Llanelly Hill, Monmouthshire, who is a missing children's education officer.

When and why did you take up photography?

Last January. I never had a hobby to myself as I always worked a lot and looked after my child, other people's children and my pets. I'm a big animal and nature lover and people call me Dora the Explorer as I am always out and about finding new places. My whole family lives abroad so even though I have a partner and a son, I can get very lonely. My fiancé got me a camera for Christmas a year ago and that's how it all started.

Small people will understand

Why do you love taking pictures?

I mainly capture animals and landscapes. The feeling I get when I get home and scroll through my photos it is just like subshine. The photos make me smile and I feel so connected to nature. The photography has had a huge impact on my wellbeing. And not just mine. I make a lot of my friends smile and was even told that they got a lovely lady through lockdown as she enjoyed them so much. That's what it's all about.

The lone walker

Where is your favourite place to take pictures?

Anywhere in the Brecon Beacons. You never see the same thing twice. There are always new lights, new flowers, new animals, birds, horses, scenes, opportunities. Its just so beautiful here.

What equipment do you use?

I have a second hand fairly old Canon camera. But it's not about the equipment you use. It's about what you do to take a great picture in the first place.

Favourite picture

What is the favourite picture you have taken and why?

My favourite picture last year was of my son walking home sledging. It just filled my heart with joy to realise how lucky we are for him to grow up here.

Why did you join the SWACC?

I love seeing all the different genres of photos. It makes me smile and to see the thousands of people in unity with the same hobby is just wonderful to see. There's just harmony. No judgement, no arguments, no criticism. Just joint joy.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

I'd love to photograph wild animals on a journey with Sir David Attenborough. There are so many wonders in this world. I'd absolutely love to photograph the birth of an animal in the wild. It's my big dream. I'd also love to photograph the Swiss and Austrian Lakes as well as Canada Lakes and the Northern Lights. The beauty must be incredible.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Go for it. Don't compare yourself to others. Photograph what you love and never give up.