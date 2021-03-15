McDonald’s is offering customers the chance to grab The Grand Big Mac for just £1.99 today across the UK.

Not only that, but if you’re more of an early bird, the fast food giant is also giving away a free McCafé hot drink with every Bacon Roll purchased during breakfast hours.

On Monday 15 March, customers with the My McDonald’s App can redeem free their hot drink if they’ve purchased a Bacon Roll.

Whether it is a McCafé Flat White or McCafé Hot Chocolate it will be absolutely free when ordered with a Bacon Roll via the app.

And when breakfast hours end, the Grand Big Mac will be available for just £1.99, saving customers £2.60.

The firm favourite consists of two 100% beef patties, a slice of cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles, and the delicious Big Mac sauce in a sesame topped bun.

The same ingredients as a Big Mac, just bigger and better and with The Grand Big Mac promotion ending on March 23, there isn’t long left to get your hands on one before it is dropped from the menu.

The free McCafé hot drink offer is available from 6am to 11am, and Grand Big Mac from 11am daily, for new and existing customers for one day only - customers will need to check when their local restaurant closes.

The offer is available exclusively on the My McDonald’s App. Simply download the app here to treat yourself to the latest offer.

The app will keep you up to date with the latest unmissable McDonald’s Monday deals each week.

McDonald’s restaurants are now open for walk-in takeaway and customers can still order via the Drive-thru, McDelivery and Click & Serve using the My McDonald’s App.