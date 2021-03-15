A SEX offender who “destroyed” a woman’s life after a “cruel and vile assault” is starting a long prison sentence.
Liam Adams, 25, was jailed for more than five years for the “crude” attack on his victim in Caerphilly.
Cardiff Crown Court was told the incident took place last year.
Roger Griffiths, prosecuting, read the victim’s personal statement in which she said: “This going to destroy me and my future.”
Adams, of Dol Fran, Mornington Meadows, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to the sexual assault on the day of his trial.
The defendant had six previous convictions for 11 offences, including two for battery, but none for any similar matters.
Jeffrey Jones, mitigating, told the court: “It was a cruel and vile assault. It was very crude what he has done.”
But he added: “The defendant is not a sexual predator.”
Mr Jones said his client suffers from anxiety and depression.
Judge Nicola Jones jailed Adams for five years and four months and ordered he register as a sex offender for life.
He must also pay a victim surcharge following his release from custody.
