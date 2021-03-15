THE rolling weekly case rate for coronavirus across Gwent fell to 37.7 per 100,000 people for the week ending March 10 - the latest available - one of the lowest here since early last autumn.

No new coronavirus deaths have been confirmed today in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area), but there have been a further two deaths across Wales.

The number of deaths in Gwent since the pandemic began stands at 947, according to Public Health Wales. The total for Wales as a whole is 5,454.

There have been 46 new cases confirmed in Gwent today, out of 248 in Wales. There have been 40,760 confirmed cases in Gwent since the pandemic began, out of 206,653 across Wales. Today's newly confirmed cases in Gwent, are: Newport, 19; Caerphilly 12; Torfaen, eight; Blaenau Gwent, seven; Monmouthshire, none.

The all-Wales rolling weekly case rate - for the week to March 10 - is 39.1 per 100,000 population.

In Wales, up to the end of yesterday, 1,122,931 people have had a first dose of coronavirus vaccine, and 264,255 of these have had a second dose.

Monmouthshire (16.9 per 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent to March 10, and the third lowest rate of Wales' 22 council areas. Torfaen (24.5) has the fifth lowest rate in Wales.

Caerphilly (50.8) has the sixth highest rate in Wales, Blaenau Gwent (42.9) has the eighth highest rate, and Newport (40.7) has the ninth highest rate.

Ceredigion, with 5.5 per 100,000, and Pembrokeshire (14.3) have the two lowest rolling weekly case rates in Wales, to March 10.

Merthyr Tydfil (144.2) and Anglesey (92.8) and have the two highest rolling weekly case rates in Wales.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to March 10, was 3.7 per cent. Caerphilly (4.7 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Swansea - 33

Newport - 19

Flintshire - 19

Cardiff - 18

Conwy - 16

Carmarthenshire - 16

Anglesey - 15

Caerphilly - 12

Vale of Glamorgan - 12

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 10

Gwynedd - nine

Merthyr Tydfil - nine

Torfaen - eight

Neath Port Talbot - eight

Blaenau Gwent - seven

Powys - seven

Wrexham - six

Pembrokeshire - six

Denbighshire - five

Bridgend - five

Ceredigion - three

Monmouthshire - none

Unknown location - two

Resident outside Wales - three

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.