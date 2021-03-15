THE car park at Newport Wetlands has reopened today to enable 'stay local' visitors to drive to visit the popular nature reserve.
It has been announced by RSPB Cymru that following new Welsh Government guidelines announced last Friday, it will begin the process of reopening some of its reserves’ car parks and walking trails.
This includes Newport Wetlands, which has announced on its Facebook page that its car park (only) is now open again to enable local residents to visit within the stay local rules.
"Please respect relevant social distancing and household mixing rules, and avoid visiting if self-isolating or suffering Covid symptoms," states the message.
The new 'stay local' rule will mean people can leave their homes and travel within their local area - usually within five miles. Local outdoor sports facilities will also be opened.
All visitor centres, toilet facilities, and nature hides will remain closed until it is safe to reopen.
