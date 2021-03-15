A POLICE officer and van driver were hospitalised following a crash in Newport.
Parts of Caerphilly Road, near the Tredegar Arms roundabout, were cordoned off on Saturday morning following the incident.
A police car, carrying out a routine patrol, was involved in a crash with a Ford Transit van shortly before 3.30am.
The driver of both vehicles was taken to hospital for treatment, but injuries were not life threatening or life changing.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "At 3.25am this morning, March 13, we received a call reporting a two vehicle road traffic collision on Caerphilly Road, Newport.
"The collision involved a marked police car and a white Ford Transit van.
"The police car involved was on routine patrol and NOT responding to an emergency at the time of the collision.
"Both vehicles had driver only occupancy.
"Both drivers were taken to hospital for treatment, where they remain at this time.
"Their injuries are not life threatening or life changing.
"The road was temporarily closed whilst scene examination was taking place but is now fully open."