AN ANIMAL charity is asking for people to help provide comfort to their rescue pets - by donating sheets.
RSPCA Newport Animal Centre are running low on sheets that they use for a variety of things at the centre - but mainly for the dogs kennels.
They are looking for bed sheets or non-feathered duvet covers that are not being used or being considered to be thrown out.
Rather than throwing them out, they are asking if they could be donated to the centre to help provide the animals with more comfort.
They are also accepting blankets, toys for dogs, cats and small animals and curtains.
Donations can be dropped off between 9am and 4pm at the main gate of the centre on Hartridge Farm Road, Newport NP18 2LL. Staff will then collect them to ensure that social distancing is maintained.