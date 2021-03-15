A MAN has been caught on CCTV throwing rocks at a school and a leisure centre.
Gwent Police are appealing for information following the incident of criminal damage in Bridge Street, Newbridge.
It was caught on CCTV and police are hoping to speak to the person involved, believed to be a man.
Rocks were thrown at Newbridge Comprehensive School and Newbridge Leisure Centre on Saturday, March 6.
Anyone with any information should contact Gwent Police.
A spokesman for the police said: "We’re appealing for information after receiving a report of criminal damage in Bridge Street, Newbridge on Sunday 7 March at around 6.30am.
"A person, believed to be a man, was captured on CCTV throwing rocks at the buildings – both the Newbridge Comprehensive School and the Newbridge Leisure Centre – at around 8.10pm on Saturday, March 6.
"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information that could assist our investigation is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2100080042.
"You can also contact us via social media on Facebook and Twitter or you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
