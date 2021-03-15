A MAN has suffered serious injuries in a crash in Newport.
A 48-year-old pedestrian was hospitalised following the incident on Kingsway.
Gwent Police say he suffered serious injuries in the crash which happened around 9pm on Saturday night.
A 20-year-old man from Newport was arrested on suspicious of causing injury by dangerous driving, and has since been released under investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Gwent Police.
A spokesman for the police said: "There was a road traffic collision between a pedestrian and a car on the A4042 Kingsway in Newport at about 9pm on March 13.
"The pedestrian, a 48-year-old man, was near the Harlequin Roundabout when it happened.
"He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales with serious injuries.
"A 20-year-old man, from the Newport area, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.
"Any witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam footage is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting 2100088482, or you can direct message on Facebook or Twitter."
