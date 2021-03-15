POLICE want to speak to three men following a theft in Pontypool.
Gwent Police have launched an appeal for the three men, pictured below, who they want to speak to in relation to a theft from Tesco.
The incident happened on Friday, March 5.
Anyone with information should contact the police.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We’d like to speak to these three men following the theft of alcohol from Tesco in Pontypool.
"It happened sometime between 4.20pm and 4.50pm on Friday, March 5.
"If you have any information that could help please call us on 101, quoting 2100079165."