JUST two areas of Gwent recorded double figures for Covid cases in recent days, and more than half of the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region recorded fewer than two new cases.

According to Public Health Wales, only Caerphilly South (13 new cases) and Machen (ten) recorded double figures for cases in the week up to March 10, while 39 out of 76 MSOAs (middle layer super output area split between 2,000 to 6,000 households) recorded fewer than two new cases.

It means 51 per cent of Gwent recorded fewer than two cases in that week – up from 42 per cent the week before.

Monmouthshire had a particularly good week, where only Caldicot South recorded more than two cases (with three).

Overall, over the same seven-day period, only Blaenau Gwent recorded more cases than the previous week (up to March 3).

Caerphilly county borough though recorded the third-highest number of cases in Wales with 92 (down from 117 the previous week) at a weekly rolling case rate of 50.8 per 100,000 – significantly more than the national average for Wales which is 39.1.

Newport recorded 63 (down from 74 the previous week) cases at 40.7 per 100,000, Blaenau Gwent recorded 30 (up from 27) at 42.9, Torfaen recorded 23 (down from 39) at 24.5, and Monmouthshire recorded 16 (down from 28) at 16.9 – the second-lowest case rate figure in Wales.

Ministry of Defence (MoD) of combat medic Private Keir Livingstone administering the covid vaccine to a patient at a vaccination centre in Cwmbran, South Wales. Picture: PA

Caerphilly South recorded the most cases with 13 (up from six the previous week) – emphasising further the progress made in lessening cases. The area recorded a case rate in the week up to March 10 of 121.6.

Machen recorded the highest case rate in Gwent with 182.6, with ten new cases (up from four).

Cases per area for the health board region in the seven days to March 10 are below. Hover over the bars on the graph or scroll down to see exact figures compared to the previous week.

Caerphilly

Rhymney, Pontlottyn and Abertysswg: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 23 (down from six the previous week)

New Tredegar and Darran Valley: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 28 (the same as the previous week)

North Blackwood, Argoed and Markham: four new cases at a rate of 70.5 (down from six the previous week)

Aberbargoed and Gilfach: three new cases at a rate of 49.4 (down from five the previous week)

Bargoed: three new cases at a rate of 48.6 (down from seven the previous week)

St Cattwg: four new cases at a rate of 52.6 (up from fewer than two the previous week)

Pengam and Cefn Fforest: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 26 (down from 11 the previous week)

Blackwood: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 28 (down from 11 the previous week)

Oakdale and Pentwyn: four new cases at a rate of 41.2 (the same as the previous week)

Newbridge: seven new cases at a rate of 104.6 (up from fewer than two the previous week)

Hengoed and Maesycwmer: eight new cases at a rate of 98.7 (the same as the previous week)

Ystrad Mynach and Nelson: three new cases at a rate of 29.2 (down from four the previous week)

Pontllanfraith: four new cases at a rate of 46.5 (down from seven the previous week)

Crosskeys North and Abercarn: four new cases at a rate of 55 (down from six the previous week)

Crosskeys South and Ynysddu: five new cases at a rate of 85.8 (up from fewer than two the previous week)

Bedwas and Trethomas: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 30 (the same as the previous week)

Llanbradach and Penyrheol: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 30 (the same as the previous week)

Aber Valley: five new cases at a rate of 73.5 (up from three the previous week)

Caerphilly East: three new cases at a rate of 30.5 (down from 14 the previous week)

Caerphilly West: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 27 (down from three the previous week)

Caerphilly South: 13 new cases at a rate of 121.6 (up from six the previous week)

Risca West: three new cases at a rate of 57.9 (up from fewer than two the previous week)

Risca East: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 32 (the same as the previous week)

Machen: ten new cases at a rate of 182.8 (up from four the previous week)

Newport

Marshfield: six new cases at a rate of 71.7 (down from seven the previous week)

Rogerstone: seven new cases at a rate of 75.9 (up from fewer than two the previous week)

Bettws: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 25 (the same as the previous week)

Malpas: three new cases at a rate of 38.3 (up from fewer than two the previous week)

Caerleon: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 26 (the same as the previous week)

Langstone and Llanwern: three new cases at a rate of 33.9 (down from five the previous week)

Pye Corner and Graig: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 32 (down from four the previous week)

Ridgeway and Glasllwch: three new cases at a rate of 47.2 (the same as the previous week)

Gaer: five new cases at a rate of 86.6 (the same as the previous week)

Duffryn and Maesglas: three new cases at a rate of 36.6 (the same as the previous week)

Pill and Docks: four new cases at a rate of 45.2 (up from three the previous week)

Stow Hill: seven new cases at a rate of 106.7 (down from ten the previous week)

Shaftsbury and Crindai: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 30 (the same as the previous week)

St Julians and Barnardtown: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 29 (the same as the previous week)

Lliswerry and Uskmouth: five new cases at a rate of 43.2 (up from three the previous week)

Lawrence Hill: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 35 (down from eight the previous week)

Victoria and Somerton: four new cases at a rate of 33.7 (down from five the previous week)

Beechwood: three new cases at a rate of 49.2 (down from four the previous week)

Maindee: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 26 (down from three the previous week)

Blaenau Gwent

Sirhowy: five new cases at a rate of 70.7 (up from three the previous week)

Rassau and Beaufort: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 29 (the same as the previous week)

Brynmawr: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 37 (the same as the previous week)

Blaina and Nantyglo: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 22 (down from five the previous week)

Ebbw Vale North and Glyncoed: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 26 (the same as the previous week)

Ebbw Vale South and Cwm: three new cases at a rate of 35.4 (up from fewer than two the previous week)

Tredegar and Georgetown: six new cases at a rate of 71.8 (up from fewer than two the previous week)

Abertillery North and Cwmtillery: eight new cases at a rate of 88.9 (the same as the previous week)

Abertillery South and Llanilleth: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 29 (down from six the previous week)

Torfaen

Blaenavon: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 31 (the same as the previous week)

Abersychan: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 28 (down from four the previous week)

Trefethin and Penygarn: three new cases at a rate of 39.3 (the same as the previous week)

Pontypool: three new cases at a rate of 33 (up from fewer than two the previous week)

New Inn: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 34 (the same as the previous week)

Griffithstown and Sebastopol: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 27 (down from four the previous week)

Pontnewydd and Upper Cwmbran: four new cases at a rate of 52.3 (down from five the previous week)

Croesyceilog: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 28 (the same as the previous week)

West Pontnewydd and Thornhill: three new cases at a rate of 44.6 (down from seven the previous week)

Fairwater and Greenmeadow: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 31 (the same as the previous week)

Cwmbran: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 27 (the same as the previous week)

Llantarnam and Oakfield: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 27 (down from three the previous week)

Hollybush and Henllys: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 30 (down from six the previous week)

Monmouthshire