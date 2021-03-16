PLANS for 13 flats at a former rifle club and offices in Cwmbran will be brought back to Torfaen councillors this week, following concerns over the external features and materials used.

Bron Afon Housing Association’s plan to demolish the buildings on the site - on land at Victoria Street and Ventnor Road in Cwmbran - was deferred in a planning meeting in January, but now it will be reconsidered.

In that meeting, councillors raised concerns that the building would not fit in with the surrounding area, and they decided to defer the application.

The housing association has since made amendments to the building, including changing the brick colour and roofing material.

If approved, the plans would see the demolition of the former Cwmbran Rifle Club, a block of disused public toilets, and the existing office block formerly used by Keith Smart Solicitors.

Under the proposals, all 13 of the flats would be affordable, with 11 one-bedroomed apartments and two two-bedroomed apartments. Two of the apartments will also be adapted.

A report on the planning application says that the site is “currently in a poor condition, having been vacant for some time”.

The council received two letters of objection, from six different people. The concerns raised by residents included loss of privacy and concerns over parking provision.

Council officers have recommended that the application is approved, subject to a Section 106 agreement, which requires the developer to contribute to the community by providing financial contributions.

Despite the scheme contributing 100 per cent affordable housing, there will be a requirement, in case the site is sold, for a minimum of 30 per cent affordable housing.

The developers will also be required to contribute £6,604 for children’s play, £14,781 for adult recreation, and £2,912 for open space maintenance.

The application will be considered by Torfaen council this Thursday, March 18.