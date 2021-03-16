COUNCIL meetings will not return to the way they were before coronavirus, and members will have the option of attending remotely, it has been said.

Meetings of Gwent’s five councils have moved online, with councillors attending virtually - and yesterday, Monmouthshire council’s democratic services committee discussed the future of meetings and the most effective approach for once more holding area committee meetings, which have yet to restart.

The council’s local democracy manager John Pearson said in future councillors could opt to attend meetings in person or remotely - but the days of all councillors being in the council chamber for meetings are in the past.

“We could still get the majority back in, but remote attendance is here to stay,” he said.

“I can’t ever see a point anymore where we are going to go back to fully physical meetings.

“One, the legislation allows it and two, members are becoming more familiar and more comfortable in taking part remotely.”

The Local Government and Election (Wales) Act being introduced by Welsh Government requires councils to enable remote attendance.

Committee members said they would prefer to see a hybrid approach of attending in person or virtually in the future.

Cllr Martyn Groucutt said remote working could be “very effective” in helping cut the council’s carbon footprint and member travel expenses.

“County Hall has many benefits, but it is in a rural location and most members need either to put on hiking boots to get there or have to drive,” he said.

“In my particular case, that’s a round journey of 26 miles in my car every time I come to County Hall. Some of the meetings I attend last under 30 minutes.”

Cllr Jo Watkins said virtual attendance may encourage more of the public to get involved.

Cllr Giles Howard said only “a minute proportion of the population” took part in area meetings before the pandemic.

Cllr Peter Clarke said planning committee meetings should be among the first to be held in the chamber, due to difficulties viewing documents online.

A sub-group of councillors will pilot a virtual area committee meeting, with contributions from external participants. This will likely be held after the Senedd election in May.