PLANS to build 76 homes on the edge of Aberbargoed in Caerphilly county borough have been lodged with the council.

The application proposes development on a site next to Bedwellty Road which is made up of two parcels of agricultural land.

The 4.7-hectare site has been earmarked for housing in the council’s Local Development Plan.

Under the plans, 40 homes would be built to the north of Bedwellty Road and 36 to the south.

These would be made up of 14 two-bedroom homes, 22 three-bedroom homes and 40 four-bedroom homes.

The development would come with 224 parking spaces, with most of these in the form of tandem bays to the side of properties.

Areas of open space totalling 14,631 square metres will also be incorporated into the development.

“This would be integrated with the retained landscape and ecological feature to provide a high-quality, focal open space provision,” a design and access statement says.

The plans also include a play area and new landscaping, according to planning documents.

The development has also been designed to provide “natural surveillance” to prevent crime.

A design and access statement says the development would be in keeping with the area.

“The layout of the proposed development comprises a series of cul-de-sacs fronting the highway and served by off-street frontage parking,” it says.

“This is typical of modern residential streets in the area.”

Most of the homes would be accessed from Bedwellty Road via an estate road, with a handful of properties benefiting from direct access.

Providing a separate pedestrian access was considered, but developers Merthyr (South Wales) Ltd said it was “not practically viable”.

The nearest shops are about 1.5-kilometres from the site and there are road links to Aberbargoed and Bargoed served by bus services.

The plans will be assessed by Caerphilly County Borough Council in the coming months.