A CWMBRAN hairdresser has avoided jail after attacking and biting a student on a night out in Newport.

Laurice Weild, 25, from Penylan Court, Coed Eva, fractured her victim’s thumb in the unprompted attack at The Courtyard on December 27, 2019.

The victim saw Weild pushing her friend in the outside area of the pub and went over towards them. As she made her way over, Weild stood on her toe, causing her to cry out.

When she bent down to check if her toe had been injured, said prosecutor Emma Harris, “the defendant used both hands, grabbing her hair and pulling her to the ground.

“While she was on the floor, the defendant punched her,” connecting with three punches. As the victim got back to her feet, Weild bit her on the thumb.

“She did not let go, even as others were pulling her away,” said Ms Harris.

The victim’s thumb was fractured, and her nail bed was damaged.

“She has attended university, but it has caused her problems with being unable to write for prolonged periods,” said Ms Harris.

“There’s a possibility surgery may be needed to correct the injury in the thumb.”

The victim, who is now in her second year at university, said she almost didn’t pass her first year after missing exams last year as a result of the injury.

“The victim did absolutely nothing that night except go out with her friends, and she has walked away with an injury,” said Richard William Ace, defending.

“[Weild] went out, she drank too much, she committed what is a relatively horrific attack. She accepts that.

“The defendant was horrified by her behaviour.

“She pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.”

Mr William Ace added Weild was of “completely clean character” prior to this attack.

Addressing Weild, Judge Neil Bidder said: “You were acting aggressively before that.

“It was a heavy bite which caused damage to the nail bed and also fractured the tip of the thumb.

“It really affected her first year of study. It is hoped it won’t affect her studies in the long-term, but without a doubt it affected her in the short term.”

Judge Bidder lamented the delay in bringing the case to court, especially considering Weild had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

“It has been appalling, and it is not the fault of the defendant,” he said. “I’m afraid it means that justice cannot possibly be done.”

Weild was handed a 12-month sentence, suspended for two years.

She must complete 200 hours of unpaid work in those two years, and must pay £500 in compensation and £420 in costs.

She was also ordered to pay a £149 victim surcharge.

Judge Bidder told Weild if she was to offend again “that’s the end of that – you are off to prison.”