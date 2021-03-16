AN ARSONIST found guilty by a jury of torching a woman’s home has been jailed.
Paul Whiting, 65, of Christchurch Road, Newport, was convicted following a four-day trial at Cardiff Crown Court last October.
• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox
A jury cleared him of the more serious charge of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.
Prosecutor Clare Wilkes told the jury the defendant carried out the attack on March 26, 2020 in Newport.
MORE NEWS
- Drug dealer attacked police officer at supermarket while being handcuffed
- Sex offender jailed after ‘destroying’ woman’s life following ‘cruel assault'
- Ex-BBC producer paedophile ‘lived double life’ after moving in with teacher
Whiting, who was defended by Ruth Smith, had denied both charges and claimed the blaze broke out accidentally.
After the jury found the defendant guilty, the judge, Recorder Paul Lewis QC said: “This is a serious matter and I am particularly concerned about the level of risk he poses to the public.”
The judge ordered a psychiatric report to be prepared on Whiting.
On Monday, following that assessment, he jailed the defendant for four years.
Miss Smith, mitigating, had said her client was “remorseful” for his actions.
Comments are closed on this article.