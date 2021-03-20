CHEPSTOW Show, staged by Chepstow Agricultural Society, is a highlight of the rural calender. With livestock competitions, dog shows, horticulture tents, crafts and vintage vehicles on display, the show really draws a crowd.

The show has experienced some disruption caused by the ongoing pandemic, so here's a look back at a great event from the past.

An entry to the livestock competition at Chepstow Show in 2004

Getting ready for the show are local farmers and a tractor

Live entertainment at Chepstow Show 2004

Vintage and classic vehichles go on display at Chepstow Show in 2004

A competitor at Chepstow Show 2004

The show ring at Chepstow Show in 2004

Beryl Metcalf of Chepstow with homemade jam and marmalade sold by chepstow County Markets ltd at the Chepstow Agricultural Show in 2004

 

Judging in the livestock contest in Chepstow Show 2004

Chepstow Show 2004