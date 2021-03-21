KINGSWAY Shopping Centre has been located in the heart of Newport since 1968.

The centre, near the Dolman Theatre and multi-story car park, has revamped many times.

Many will remember Tesco supermarket on the lower level until the 1980s, then in the 80s the centre was transformed into a modern shopping mall and in recent decades Wilkinson became the anchor store. Here are some archive images of Kingsway over the years.

South Wales Argus: Kingsway Shopping Centre, Newport

South Wales Argus: Kingsway Shopping Centre in Newport looking toward Woolworths

South Wales Argus: Kingsway Shopping Centre looking towards the main entrance at John Frost Square

South Wales Argus: Kingsway Shopping Centre in Newport, upper level

South Wales Argus: When Tesco supermarket was located in Kingsway Shopping Centre, Newport

South Wales Argus: The rear entrance to Kingsway Shopping Centre, Newport, looking towards Ebeneezer Terrace

South Wales Argus: The Place to Eat in Kingsways Inshops in Newport.

South Wales Argus: Kingsway Shopping Centre, Newport