KINGSWAY Shopping Centre has been located in the heart of Newport since 1968.
The centre, near the Dolman Theatre and multi-story car park, has revamped many times.
Many will remember Tesco supermarket on the lower level until the 1980s, then in the 80s the centre was transformed into a modern shopping mall and in recent decades Wilkinson became the anchor store. Here are some archive images of Kingsway over the years.
Kingsway Shopping Centre in Newport looking toward Woolworths
Kingsway Shopping Centre looking towards the main entrance at John Frost Square
Kingsway Shopping Centre in Newport, upper level
When Tesco supermarket was located in Kingsway Shopping Centre, Newport
The rear entrance to Kingsway Shopping Centre, Newport, looking towards Ebeneezer Terrace
The Place to Eat in Kingsways Inshops in Newport