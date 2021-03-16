A ROUND-UP of drivers who appeared in Newport Magistrates' Court or Cwmbran Magistrates' Court for either drink driving or drug driving in Gwent.

JADE ELIZABETH FELLOWS, 19, of Middle Way, Bulwark, Chepstow, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in her blood.

She was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

COREY WILLIAMS, 22, of Roman Way, Caerleon, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £114 in costs and a surcharge.

STEPHEN WEBSTER, 53, of Henllys Way, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for four years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with amphetamine, cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine and cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CARL LUKE JONES, 27, of Playford Crescent, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

MOHAMMED ALAM, 38, of Rugby Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine and cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SEAN O'CONNELL, 61, of Beaufort Road, St George, Bristol, was jailed for 12 weeks after he admitted drink driving on the M4 in Newport and driving whilst disqualified.

He was banned from driving for 40 months and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

JASON KARL GOULD, 48, of Buxton Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £279 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

JAYNE VAUGHAN, 45, of Park Avenue, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted driving whilst unfit to drive through drugs.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CRAIG WATKIS, 35, Rother Avenue, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine and cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £279 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

HARRY MAX BRAY, 33, of Bospolvans Road, St Columb Major, Cornwall, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving on the Coldra Roundabout in Newport with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.