A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

KYLA JONES, 22, of Mount Pleasant, Bargoed, was jailed for 16 weeks after she pleaded guilty to assaulting two police officers.

She was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

LUKE ANSCOMBE, 19, of Ynysglyd Street, Ystrad Mynach, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted assault by beating and assaulting a police officer.

He must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £385 in compensation and costs.

GARETH BALL, 40, of Partridge Way, Duffryn, Newport, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to public disorder and theft from Spar.

He was ordered to pay £219 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

JADE MARI KESTLE-LANE, 22, of St Vincent Court, Newport, was ordered to pay £424 in costs, a fine and surcharge for speeding at 84mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between Morrisons Roundabout and Pye Corner Roundabout.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

TERRY O’BRIEN, 58, of Gaer Park Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £444 in costs, a fine and surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on the city’s B4237 Cardiff Road, Belle Vue.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PETER FIAM, 32, of Victoria Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £574 in costs, a fine and surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on the city’s B4237 Cardiff Road, Belle Vue.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

MICHAEL LLEWELYN HUGHES, 49, of Twyn, Fleur-de-Lys, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £446 in costs, a fine and surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on Nelson Road, Ystrad Mynach.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GEMMA JONES, 30, of St Georges Court, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £295 in compensation, fines and costs after she admitted three counts of theft from Home Bargains, Farmfoods and Lidl.

GARETH RUDGE, 35, of no fixed abode, was ordered to pay £114 in a fine and costs after he admitted possession of cannabis in Commercial Street, Pontllanfraith.

MORGAN LEE THOMAS, 24, of Keble Court, Graig-y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £175 in costs, a fine and surcharge after he pleaded guilty to stealing a child’s scooter.

DAVID JOHN HENRY HOND, 58, of Allt Yr Yn View, Newport, was ordered to pay £384 in costs, a fine and surcharge for speeding at 81mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between Morrisons Roundabout and Pye Corner Roundabout.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.