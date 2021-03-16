A SCHOOL has been forced to close and many homes are without water this morning due to a burst pipe.
Chepstow School has stated that it will remain closed today as a result of the incident.
Properties in the north of the town and beyond are also affected.
A Welsh Water map indicates the issue may spread to houses as far afield as St Arvans and Itton.
They say they were made aware of the burst pipe at around 6am this morning, and that they will be working to get it remedied as soon as possible.
"Until the pipe is fixed, you may experience low water pressure or no water," said a statement on the Welsh Water website.
"We expect all supplies to be fully restored later this morning."