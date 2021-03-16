PRINCE Philip has left the King Edward VII’s Hospital in London where he has been recovering from heart surgery.

The Duke of Edinburgh has spent the past month in hospital care after initially being admitted to hospital with an infection.

Police have blocked access for vehicles to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in central London, where the Duke of Edinburgh has been recovering from a heart procedure, as four officers arrived on motorcycles to join a dozen at the entrance.

Hospital staff have set up a white, folding screen next to a black BMW at the rear of the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London.

He was initially taken by car to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in central London on February 16, after telling his doctor he felt unwell.

But two weeks later was moved to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London by ambulance.

The duke underwent a successful procedure on a pre-existing heart condition at Barts on March 3, just three months before his 100th birthday, before returning to King Edward VII’s a few days later to recuperate and continue his treatment.

Buckingham Palace said at the time: “The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

“The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.”

Philip was visited in King Edward VII’s on February 20 by the Prince of Wales, who made a 200-mile round trip from his Gloucestershire home and stayed for about 30 minutes.

Concern about the duke has been heightened because of his advanced age and his hospital stay comes amid troubled times for the royal family.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, was initially admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday February 16, as a precautionary measure.

In a statement at the time Buckingham Palace said: “His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening.

“The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell.

“The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.”

The Duke has spent 28 nights as an in-patient – his longest ever stay.