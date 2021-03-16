BORIS Johnson has said there is “no reason at all” to stop the current AstraZeneca vaccine rollout despite multiple European countries suspending use of the jab.

Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon echoed the prime minister’s thoughts saying she would take the jab “without hesitation” when offered.

Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride also called on people to retain confidence in the jab as he received his first jab on Monday.

Concern comes as Germany, France, Spain and Italy paused injections of the vaccine amid concerns about blood clots in people who have had the shot.

The Netherlands, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, Norway, Bulgaria, Iceland and Thailand have already temporarily suspended their use of the jab.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said “many thousands of people” develop blood clots every year in the EU and “the number of thromboembolic events overall in vaccinated people seems not to be higher than that seen in the general population”.

Last week, the director of the Danish Health Authority, Soren Brostrom said: "Both we and the Danish Medicines Agency have to respond to reports of possible serious side-effects, both from Denmark and other European countries.”

He added: "It is important to emphasise that we have not opted out of using the AstraZeneca vaccine, but that we are putting it on hold."

The EMA’s safety committee is reviewing the data and working closely with the company, experts in blood disorders, and authorities including the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The committee will further review the information today (March 16) ahead of a meeting on Thursday to consider any further action that may be needed.

Covid-19 vaccine doses in UK. (PA)

Mr Johnson said the MRHA was “one of toughest and most experienced regulators in the world”.

“They see no reason at all to discontinue the vaccination programme… for either of the vaccines that we’re currently using,” he said.

Speaking at a coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh on Monday, Ms Sturgeon said there was “no current evidence” linking the inoculation to blood clots.

“As soon as I get that invitation to go to be vaccinated, I will be there without hesitation, regardless of which of the vaccines I have been offered, and I would urge anybody who is getting the invitation to come and be vaccinated to get vaccinated,” she said.