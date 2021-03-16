A FORMER Ukip official stole almost £2,000 worth of public equipment after swiping office gear from the HQ of the Welsh Government.

Crispin John, 42, helped himself to expensive printer cartridges and other government gear paid for by taxpayers.

John had been employed by Ukip at Cardiff Bay before later being appointed chief of staff to then-group leader Gareth Bennett.

John - who also stood as a Ukip candidate in 2017 council elections - carried out the crimes between September and November 2019 while working for the party leader in the Senedd HQ.

But John was caught when staff traced the missing items.

Senedd officials reported him to police and John admitted theft at Cardiff Magistrates Court.

Mr Bennett says John was suspended as soon as the crimes came to light and that led to the police investigation.

John - who describes himself as a "Political Strategist, Writer and Commentator" now runs the anonymous right-wing blog Bubble Wales - which often bemoans "the Cardiff Bay Bubble" and taxpayers money being wasted at the Senedd.

John admitted stealing goods belonging to the Welsh Assembly Government worth £1,947.25 when he appeared in front of magistrates earlier this month.

John, of Cyncoed, Cardiff, was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £1947.25 of compensation to the Senedd.

He was handed a rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

A Ukip spokesman said: "Mr John has never been an employee of the party - only to the group and later to Gareth Bennett after the group's dissolution.

"He has not been a member of Ukip for well over a year. I believe he left the party shortly after Gareth became an independent MS."

Mr John worked as an advisor for Gareth Bennett before working as his chief of staff when he took over as party leader in 2018.

But 15 months after taking over as leader Mr Bennett quit the party to become an independent. He will stand as a candidate for the Abolish the Assembly party at forthcoming elections in May.

In a statement, Mr Bennett said: "When evidence of possible wrongdoing within my office came to light, I immediately informed staff at the Senedd.

"Crispin was suspended immediately and these events ultimately led to a police investigation.

"I will not be making any further comment on this matter."

Controversial MS Mr Bennett was previously suspended from the Senedd for seven days after making sexist remarks about a Labour politician.

He came under fire for claiming £10,000 in expenses for an office that never opened.

Mr Bennett was also barred from speaking after making "hateful" comments about the transgender community.