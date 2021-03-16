SARAH Harding has said she was told by a doctor she will probably not be alive next Christmas.

The Girls Aloud star revealed last August that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body.

In an extract of her memoir, titled Hear Me Out, which was published in The Times, Ms Harding said that she was “trying to live and enjoy every second of my life, however long it might be”.

Harding said publicly revealing her diagnosis was “scary” but was also “the right thing to do”.

She said the support she has received has been “incredible”, adding: “I’ve been inundated with lovely messages from my fans. I’m grateful beyond words for that.”

What has Sarah Harding said about living with cancer?

The pop star, who rose to fame with girl group Girls Aloud, revealed that she may have just months to live.

She said: “In December my doctor told me that the upcoming Christmas would probably be my last.

The 39-year-old opened up on life with a terminal condition saying: “I don’t want an exact prognosis. I don’t know why anyone would want that.

“Comfort and being as pain-free as possible is what’s important to me now.”

Ms Harding said she is “trying to live and enjoy every second of my life, however long it might be”.

“I am having a glass of wine or two during all this, because it helps me relax,” she added.

“I’m sure some people might think that’s not a great idea, but I want to try to enjoy myself.

“I’m at a stage now where I don’t know how many months I have left.

“Who knows, maybe I’ll surprise everyone, but that’s how I’m looking at things.”

Ms Harding also revealed she had sepsis while she was being treated for cancer in hospital.

She said she was put into an induced coma and was put on a ventilator.

“Even once I was off the ventilator, I couldn’t speak properly,” she said.

“All I could do was make noises that sounded like a chimpanzee trying to communicate.”

Symptoms of breast cancer

Breast cancer can occur in women and men, meaning that everyone should be aware of the signs and symptoms.

The first sign that most people notice is a lump or an area of thickened tissue in their breast or chest.

The NHS says, “Most breast lumps are not cancerous, but it’s always best to have them checked out by the doctor.”

You should see a GP if you notice any of the following:

- A new lump or area of thickened tissue in either breast that was not there before

- A change in the size or shape of one or both breasts

- A discharge of fluid from either nipple

- A lump or swelling in either armpit

- Dimpling on the skin around the breasts

- A rash on or around either nipple

- A change in appearance of your nipple, such as becoming sunken into the breast

When you see your GP, they will examine your breasts, after which they might:

- say there’s no need for further investigation

- ask you to come back after a short period of time

- refer you to a breast clinic

Being referred to a breast clinic doesn’t mean that you definitely have breast cancer - it just means that more tests are needed in order to determine what’s going on.

In the UK, women aged between 50 and 71 are invited for a breast cancer screening every three years.

Sarah Harding’s memoir Hear Me Out is out on March 18