BRITISH Airways has unveiled plans to introduce proof of coronavirus vaccines and tests to flight bookings.

Under the plans, people will be able to register their vaccination status on the airline’s app before being allowed to fly, including whether they’ve received two doses.

The airline is trialling the system of uploading documents for flights from London to India, but it will be expanded to more destinations in the coming weeks.

The move comes as Boris Johnson said he will give the go-ahead for a return to international travel from May 17 at the earliest.

So, what will the vaccine passport look like and when will it be available? This is what we know so far.

What is a BA digital health pass?

British Airways (BA) has announced that it will be looking to introduce a feature on its mobile app which would allow passengers to register information about their coronavirus vaccine status..

Those who register on the app that they have received two doses will be eligible to fly, under the new plans.

The company’s chief executive, Sean Doyle has said the UK should be a global leader in reopening international travel.

He added that the UK government should "set an example" to other countries, by including the use of digital technology to verify the vaccination status of international passengers.

Mr Boyle said: "We're making great progress in Britain in dealing with the pandemic.

"It's fair to say that Britain has developed a really strong leadership position in coming out the other end of the pandemic.

"What we want to make sure is that we also take that leadership position into restoring travel and restoring the economy."

BA included in its announcement that when the government lifts restrictions, those eligible to fly will be able to enjoy free water and snacks on short-haul economy flights as the airline reintroduces inflight snacks.

When will the BA Covid passport come into effect?

British Airways has not yet confirmed when it will introduce its online travel pass.

The Prime Minister has suggested international travel could be reintroduced from mid May, if the government’s lockdown exit plan remains on track.

However, Johnson has said the government will take a “cautious” approach to lifting lockdown restrictions and any provisional dates will be reviewed before decisions are made.

Will I be able to fly if I haven’t had my Covid vaccinations?

At present, BA is the only company to announce these measures and other airlines have not outlined how or if they will restrict who can fly on their domestic and international flights.

Therefore, there is no reason to suggest people who have not yet received their vaccine will be penalised when booking flights with other airlines.