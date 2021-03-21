WITH the nation's love of baking shining through over the last year, Cadbury Mini Eggs has hatched into new territories with the launch of its new Cadbury Mini Eggs Cookbook this Easter.

After the successful launch of the Creme Egg cookbook last year, Cadbury has released a Mini Eggs recipe book.

With many of us enjoying home baking in lockdown, Cadbury's latest cookbook will appeal to those that love Mini Eggs and are keen bakers.

Inside you'll find 60 recipes, including Cadbury Mini Eggs Rocky Road, Pavlova, Blondies and Bunny Cupcakes, which are easy to make and ideal for keeping kids entertained.

Katya Savelieva, brand manager, Cadbury Mini Eggs, said: “Cadbury Mini Eggs have always been at the heart of the Easter baking trend, but after a year where we’ve all fallen back in love with the joy of baking, we hope to inspire more people than ever before to 'Have a Crack' and create some delicious Cadbury Mini Eggs treats as part of their Easter celebrations.

"The cookbook is filled with a wide selection of recipes meaning there’s something for everyone, be they a total novice or a baking egg-spert!”

Recipes to try now

Mini Eggs Rocky Road

Makes 24

Prep time 15 mins

Chilling time 2–3 hours

Ingredients

400g Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate, broken into squares

150g digestive biscuits

50g mini marshmallows

90g Cadbury Mini Eggs

Method

Line a 30 x 20cm baking tin with baking parchment.

Put the chocolate squares in a large glass bowl and microwave them for 20–30 seconds. Take out the bowl and stir the chocolate, then repeat until it is all melted.

Alternatively, place the bowl over a pan of gently simmering water until the chocolate has melted.

Put the digestive biscuits into a sealable plastic bag and bash them with a rolling pin until you have a mixture of different-sized pieces.

You want some quite big crunchy pieces – not just crumbs.

Stir the crushed biscuits and marshmallows into the melted chocolate until everything is well combined and coated.

Transfer the mixture to the lined tin, pushing it into the corners and levelling the top.

Push in the Cadbury Mini Eggs, distributing them evenly, and press them down with a spatula or the back of a spoon.

Chill the mixture in the fridge for 2–3 hours (or overnight) until it is set.

Cut it into 24 squares and store them in an airtight container in the fridge.

Per serving

143 kcals

7g fat

4g sat fat

14g sugar

0.08g salt

Mini Eggs Baked Alaskas

Serves 4

Prep time 15 mins

Freezing time 1–2 hours

Cooking time 3–4 mins

Ingredients

30g Cadbury Mini Eggs

4 x 2cm-thick slices chocolate Swiss roll

4 x 50ml scoops good-quality vanilla ice-cream

2 medium free-range egg whites

75g caster sugar

fresh raspberries, to serve (optional)

You will need four individual ovenproof dishes about 20 x 15 x 4cm

Method

Crush the Cadbury Mini Eggs by putting them in a sealable plastic bag and smashing them into small pieces with a rolling pin or meat mallet.

Place the Swiss roll slices in four individual ovenproof dishes and put a scoop of ice-cream on top of each one.

Pop them into the freezer for 1–2 hours until the ice-cream is frozen solid.

Preheat the oven to 220°C/200°C fan/gas mark 7.

In a clean dry bowl, whisk the egg whites until they are stiff. Gradually whisk in the sugar a little at a time, until the meringue is really glossy.

Take the dishes of frozen Swiss roll and ice-cream out of the freezer.

Sprinkle the crushed Cadbury Mini Eggs over the top of the ice-cream and the visible cake edges. Place them on a baking tray.

Spoon the meringue evenly over the top and sides of the dishes to completely enclose the ice-cream and cake.

Bake in the preheated oven for 3–4 minutes until the meringue is golden brown.

Eat immediately with some fresh raspberries (optional).

Per serving

337 kcals

10.8g fat

5.5g sat fat

20g sugar

0.2g salt

Where to buy

The Cadbury Mini Eggs book has an RRP of £9.99 and is available at Waterstones and Amazon.