THE Big Issue is helping launch a new scheme providing a new jobs and training helpline to support people who have lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The helpline will be available to people who have been made unemployed, or are worried about work due to the ongoing health crisis.

Connecting with professionals

The Big Issue has joined forces with resourcing firm Momenta, which provides jobs in sectors such as financial services, technology, legal and retail, as well as offering training and development programmes.

The helpline will be staffed by recruitment professionals and will connect those who are looking for support with their job search to an expert.

Experts will be on hand to provide free advice on how to write a CV and cover letter, as well as to give tips on interview techniques, skills-matching, coaching and presentation.

Momenta Group founder Richard Stevens said: “Every industry needs to play its role in getting the economy going, so we, as recruiters, will use our knowledge, expertise, empathy and instinct to support jobseekers back into the workplace.

“We know there are many unemployed due to the pandemic who have not been in the employment market for years, and will need a refresh, review and a friendly coach to support their journey back to work.”

Tackling homelessness and unemployment

The move is the latest innovation from the Ride Out Recession Alliance (RORA), which was formed by Big Issue founder Lord John Bird to help the government tackle homelessness and unemployment caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Big Issue said it has already teamed up with leading jobs board Adzuna and online training organisation FutureLearn to create the RORA Toolkit, an action plan to help those dealing with unemployment and the uncertainty it brings.

Lord Bird said: “We are delighted Momenta are bringing their support and expertise to address employability coaching.

“Keeping people in work over this time is the key to reducing poverty. Therefore, equipping individuals with the skills and confidence to aim for new employment is fundamental right now.”

To find out more about the helpline and access the RORA Toolkit, visit bigissue.com and Momenta Group at momentagroup.com