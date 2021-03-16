ASDA is recalling a batch of its kid’s ready meals after it was discovered some meals have been found to contain pieces of blue rubber.
The supermarket chain has warned of the dangers of consuming the product as the rubber poses a choking hazard for young children, making the products unsafe to eat.
Which products are affected?
The recall applies to the Asda Little Kids Pasta Bolognese and the Asda Little Kids Spaghetti Bolognese.
MORE NEWS:
- Covid: Drakeford announces commemorative woodlands in Wales
- Local Covid cases for Newport, Caerphilly, Torfaen and Monmouth
- Blackwood mum's cancer research quest in memory of baby son
The affected products are as follows:
Asda Little Kids Pasta Bolognese
- Pack size: 150g
- Use by: 4 March 2021 and 5 March 2021
Asda Little Kids Spaghetti Bolognese
- Pack size: 300g
- Use by: 5 March 2021
The products have passed their use-by dates, but it is suitable for freezing, so customers are being warned to check the date code if they have stored any in their freezers.
Advice for customers
Customers who have purchased either of the affected products are being advised not to consume them.
Instead, the product should be returned to your nearest Asda store for a full refund. You do not need to have a receipt to get your money back.
In a statement, Asda said: “We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused and if you would like any further information, please contact Asda Customer Relations on 0800 952 0101.”