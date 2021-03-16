CAMPAIGN group, We Make Events Cymru, has reflected on the impact of Covid-19 on Wales' events sector.

On March 16, 2020, the UK Government called for drastic action to halt the spread of coronavirus. Boris Johnson advised public buildings, including theatres, to close and mass gatherings to stop.

This week, 12 months on, campaign group We Make Events Cymru, has reflected on the impact of Covid-19 and how the lockdown restrictions has had a devastating effect on their industry.

The impact of the announcement in March last year meant that the UK event sector came to a standstill, resulting in events being cancelled, theatre and music shows could not be staged and thousands of Welsh event professionals could not work.

We Make Events Cymru, (which forms part of the national movement, We Make Events), has spent the last 12 months lobbying the Welsh Government to highlight the need for continued sector support in order for the events organisers, individuals and supply chain to survive Covid-19 restrictions.

After a year of campaigning, We Make Events Cymru continues to push for opportunities to re-open the sector in light of the Welsh Government Coronavirus Control Plan published in December 2020, which does not allow gatherings of more than 100 people in Tier 1.

As a result of many conversations with the Welsh Government, We Make Events Cymru has created a survey to gather data to evidence the number of people involved in the sector and the contribution they make to Wales and its economy.

Stephen Burkitt-Harrington, director of Production 78, one of Wales’ leading creative events companies, said: “The Welsh Government has been saying all along that it could not reopen events of any kind without industry specific data. We were surprised to learn that they were not collecting this information though.

"This is why we have put together the biggest survey of our industry ever undertaken in Wales. Companies big and small, venues, events, and every individual involved in even the smallest way can contribute now.

"By giving us as little or as much as people are prepared to contribute, we can then provide the government with the much talked about data they say they need to see how valuable our wide ranging industry is to the Welsh economy, and how important it is to get it open again as soon as it is safe to.”

Alongside the survey, the group has also recently launched their own website which gives sector colleagues access to wellbeing and financial advice, access to a database of Welsh event organisers, suppliers and individuals, as well as a forum to chat and exchange ideas – resources that the team believe is vitally important during the pandemic.

We Make Events Cymru is in regular dialogue with Welsh Government to lobby, and is part of the working party preparing for Covid-safe outdoor and indoor test events. These test events are an integral stepping-stone to get the industry in Wales back working again 2021.

Sarah Hemsley-Cole, director of Cardiff-based SC Productions and the lead co-ordinator for the campaign said: “Whilst we have to accept large mass gatherings are not possible in 2021 – it is essential that we keep up the pressure on Welsh Government to allow covid safe cultural activities in the Summer of 2021.

"We are a creative and innovative sector, and by working with Welsh Government to develop appropriate guidance and to generate factual data and evidence from the test events, we can get performers, artists, technicians and the eco system back to work and audiences back to what they love.”

Working alongside partners such as Equity, Creu Cymru, BECTU, Cardiff Music Board, Cult Cymru, Freelancers Make Theatre Work; Freelances Task Force, What About Weddings and The Musicians Union – We Make Events Cymru has helped give the industry and events people a crucial voice during these unprecedented times.

Following on from the recent budget announcement, We Make Events Cymru acknowledge the essential package of support already received from the UK and Welsh governments, and is pleased to hear of the further support expected with the extension of furlough, additional SEISS grants – which now includes newcomers to the industry who started their businesses in the 19/20 tax year, as well as the Cultural Recovery Fund.

We Make Events Cymru are now waiting to hear about additional financial aid and get a better understanding of how long this relief money is expected to last business and individuals in Wales. There are still thousands across the country who have been excluded from any kind of financial support – these people need to be recognised and also offered funding.

The campaign group is also calling for the events industry to be considered on a par with other industries like hospitality and the Film and TV sector for things such as insurance and financial schemes.

The impact of the lockdown will be felt within the Welsh events industry for many years to come. Rhys Maule, managing director of ProLX Productions in Cwmbran said: “The loss of extremely talented, hard working and dedicated professionals is really hard to see.

"These people are being backed into a corner as a result of no support and can’t see any way out other than to change career and move onto something more secure. Lots of these people feel they may never return as the risk is too great, which is devastating, and the impact on their metal health as a result of this is hard to hear.”

He added “The huge number of people falling through the gaps not receiving funding is something that needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency to ensure the future of our industry.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused many events around Wales and the UK to be cancelled or postponed due the government-imposed restrictions on large gatherings. Among the most prominent events to be affected in Wales in 2020 have been the National Eisteddfod, the Royal Welsh Show, Hay Festival, Abergavenny Food Festival, Cardiff Half Marathon, Llangollen International Eisteddfod, Green Man and Ironman. Many of these have also been postponed for 2021.

In August 2020 event organisations from across the UK joined forces to bring attention to the critical condition of the live events industry by lighting venues and iconic buildings in red. Wales Millennium Centre, Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, Pontio,Venue Cymru and Aberystwyth Arts Centre were just some of the venues that lent their support to the campaign.

We Make Events Cymru is calling on anyone who contributes to events in Wales and its eco-system to complete the survey in order to evidence the valuable contribution the sector makes in Wales.

For more information about the survey, visit: https://www.wemakeevents.cymru/.