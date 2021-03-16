THE rolling weekly case rate for coronavirus across Gwent was 38.9 per 100,000 people for the week ending March 11 - the latest available - just below the all-Wales rate of 40.

Both have increased very slightly on the previous figures (37.7 per 100,000 for Gwent, and 39.1 for Wales) though the trend remains downward, albeit at a slower rate in recent days.

One new coronavirus death has been confirmed today in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area), the only one confirmed today in Wales.

The number of deaths in Gwent since the pandemic began now stands at 948, according to Public Health Wales. The total for Wales as a whole is 5,455.

There have been 27 new cases confirmed in Gwent today, out of 142 in Wales. There have been 40,787 confirmed cases in Gwent since the pandemic began, out of 206,795 across Wales.

The newly confirmed cases today in Gwent, are: Newport, 11; Blaenau Gwent, eight; Caerphilly, four; Monmouthshire, two; Torfaen, two.

In Wales, up to the end of yesterday, 1,139,866 people have had a first dose of coronavirus vaccine, an increase of almost 17,000. And 272,983 people in Wales have now had a second dose, an increase of more than 8,700.

Monmouthshire (18 per 100,000) continues to have the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent - to March 11 - and the third lowest rate of Wales' 22 council areas. Torfaen (25.5) has the sixth lowest rate in Wales.

Caerphilly (53) has the sixth highest rate in Wales, Blaenau Gwent (48.7) has the seventh highest rate, and Newport (38.8) has the ninth highest rate.

Ceredigion, with 4.1 per 100,000, and Pembrokeshire (15.1) have the two lowest rolling weekly case rates in Wales, to March 11.

Merthyr Tydfil (147.5) and Anglesey (98.5) and have the two highest rolling weekly case rates in Wales.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to March 11, was 3.7 per cent. Caerphilly (4.7 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Swansea - 19

Flintshire - 15

Newport - 11

Anglesey - 11

Carmarthenshire - nine

Blaenau Gwent - eight

Neath Port Talbot - eight

Gwynedd - seven

Cardiff - six

Bridgend - six

Pembrokeshire - six

Vale of Glamorgan - five

Merthyr Tydfil - five

Wrexham - five

Caerphilly - four

Conwy - four

Rhondda Cynon Taf - four

Monmouthshire - two

Torfaen - two

Powys - one

Denbighshire - none

Ceredigion - none

Unknown location - three

Resident outside Wales - one

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.