A DRUG dealer who was caught trafficking heroin with her boyfriend is starting a lengthy jail sentence.

Samantha Price, 36, was locked up after police raided the couple’s home in Caerphilly during the Christmas holidays of 2019.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the defendant’s partner Andrew Leigh Dimmick recently died.

James Evans, prosecuting, said the pair had sent out text bombs offering the class A drug for sale.

MORE NEWS

He told the court: “Police recovered on a mobile phone adverts for heroin – ‘banging dark’.

“There were also offers to deliver drugs. The adverts were only sent to five people.”

Price, of Phillip’s Walk, Rhymney, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

The offence was committed between December 23, 2019 and December 30, 2019.

Mr Evans added the defendant was jailed for two years in 2011 for possession of heroin with intent to supply.

Eugene Egan, representing Price, said: “This was offending at the lower end of the scale.

“The text bombs were sent to five potential customers.

“The defendant has had a difficult time during the last 18 months.

“Her partner of 20 years passed away recently.”

Mr Egan asked the court to give his client maximum credit for her early guilty plea.

The judge, Recorder Greg Bull QC, told Price: “Heroin destroys lives. It has destroyed your life and the life of your former partner.”

He added: “You were small-time dealers.

“Your position is aggravated by the fact you have a previous conviction for possessing heroin with intent to supply.”

Recorder Bull jailed the defendant for three years and told her she would have to pay a victim surcharge following her release from custody.

He also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the Huawei mobile phone used by the couple.