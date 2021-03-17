MORE than 3,000 people born in the Republic of Ireland or Northern Ireland living in Gwent will celebrate another St Patrick’s Day hampered by the coronavirus lockdown today.

Charity Irish in Britain said the March 17 celebration, which will take place without much of the usual festivities, is still an opportunity for everyone to honour the values of kinship and community.

Figures from the 2011 census show there are 3,074 people from the island of Ireland in Gwent– 1,788 from the Republic of Ireland and 1,286 from Northern Ireland.

The figures – revealed in an analysis by Irish in Britain – also show Blaenau Gwent has the lowest proportion of Irish people in the whole of the UK, with 94 from the Republic and 86 from Northern Ireland. This represents just three in every 1,000 people, well below the Welsh average of six out of every 1,000.

Newport has the highest rate in Gwent, at eight per 1,000 people – 717 from the Republic of Ireland and 388 from Northern Ireland – followed by Monmouthshire, with 334 people from the Republic and 286 from Northern Ireland, a rate of seven in 1,000.

Torfaen matched the Welsh average at six per 1,000 people – 287 from the Republic of Ireland and 223 from Northern Ireland, while Caerphilly County Borough had a lower rate of four per 1,000 – 356 from the republic and 303 from Northern Ireland.

The London borough of Islington had Britain’s highest rate of people born in Ireland and Northern Ireland, at 35 in every 1,000.

Brian Dalton, chief executive of Irish in Britain, said: "This year’s celebrations have made us seek new ways to stay in touch and honour the values of kinship and community.

"If there is any learning for us through such a difficult year it is how we relate and take care of each other, Irish or not.

"To friends, colleagues and Irish people wherever they may be, “Lá Fhéile Pádraig sona duit (Happy St Patrick's Day)."

However, Mr Dalton said the Irish community's profile was evolving, and recent estimates suggest the number of people in England and Wales who were born in the Republic of Ireland has fallen since the 2011 census.

He urged all those of Irish heritage to participate in the 2021 census, which takes place on Sunday, March 21, to ensure a more accurate picture of the Irish community in Britain today.

Irish heritage can also be recorded through national identity, passports held and ethnicity.

St Patrick's Day, which marks the anniversary of the death of Ireland's patron saint, is also typically celebrated by millions of people across the world who cannot trace their roots back to the country.

The annual event has long been regarded as one of the busiest days of the year for the hospitality industry.

The British Beer and Pub Association estimates that pub closures under current lockdown restrictions will cost £54 million in lost beer sales alone this year.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the trade association, said: "Hundreds of thousands of pub goers, if not millions, across the UK will be devastated they cannot enjoy a cold one at their local.

“It is a real disappointment for our pubs too, who will miss out on what would’ve been a big boost to their trade and at a much-needed time too."