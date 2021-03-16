FROM Friday, March 19, Newport's Civic Centre clock tower will join more than 100 buildings and landmarks across Wales and England by lighting up purple over the weekend to mark the upcoming census.

The event is being organised by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to raise awareness of census day on March 21, a survey that happens every ten years and gives a picture of all the people and households in Wales and England.

It helps inform the provision of public services throughout the UK, such as determining the appropriate number of school places and hospital beds that are needed to properly serve their communities.

Pete Benton, ONS director of census operations, said: “The census is such an important undertaking that helps inform the vital services we all rely on every single day within our communities.

"We wanted to shine a (purple) light on the buildings and landmarks that matter most to their local areas, highlighting the importance of the census in helping shape the communities we live in.

“We’re thrilled with all the support we have received so far and would like to thank Newport City Council for its participation. Now is the time for everyone to complete their census and be part of history”

Every household in England and Wales will receive census letters with unique access codes enabling them to fill in their census online.

Census day is March 21, but you can complete it as soon as you receive your letter if you’re confident there will be no change in who usually lives in your household.

Papers forms are available for those who need it, plus a range of other support. If you need any help, or to request a paper form, you can visit www.census.gov.uk. A census support centre freephone 0800 169 2021 is available if you cannot find the help you need online.

For further information on Census 2021, visit https://census.gov.uk/