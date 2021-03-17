History has been made in Wales following the passing of a new curriculum into law – the biggest change to education in more than 30 years.

It is a landmark piece of legislation that I have no doubt will make a huge contribution to ensuring we have well-rounded, successful and, above all, mentally-well children and young people in Wales.

Since the early stages of the curriculum bill, I have been determined to make sure emotional and mental health had a prominent position both in the ethos and content of the legislation.

If ever there was a time for a curriculum rooted in wellbeing, now is that time, after all our children and young people have been through in the pandemic.

I am really proud that as a result of my work as chairman of the Senedd’s Children, Young People and Education Committee and working with Samaritans Cymru and Mind Cymru, the legislation was amended to place a legal duty on schools to consider the mental health and wellbeing of all pupils.

My thanks go to the Minister Kirsty Williams MS for her willingness to listen and engage with the committee and for her personal commitment to the mental health of children and young people.

This change signals not just that mental health is a critical aspect of what is taught in our new curriculum but is a system-wide consideration that will inform every decision around the curriculum.

It will make a fundamental difference to young people in Wales because it goes beyond teaching to create an atmosphere that supports children in their learning and in the school environment.

I also believe it will be a significant step forward in suicide prevention by increasing help-seeking behaviour.

I have been pushing for and closely involved in the plans to ensure a Whole School Approach to Mental Health in Wales. It was wonderful to see the guidance to implement the Whole School Approach published by Welsh Government yesterday.

There is, of course, more work to do.

If re-elected I will work tirelessly to ensure that both the new legal duty on schools to have due regard to children and young people’s mental health and the whole school approach to mental health are fully implemented in schools across Wales.

The new curriculum, which will be introduced in 2022, will support our children and young people to become ambitious, capable learners, ready to learn throughout their lives; enterprising, creative contributors, ready to play a full part in life; ethical, informed citizens of Wales and the world; and healthy, confident individuals, ready to lead fulfilling lives as valued members of society. I am proud to have been part of it.